Aamir Khan gets emotional as he opens up on financial struggles, says, ‘Abba Jaan ko problem mein dekh ke takleef hoti thi’

Aamir Khan opened up about his family's financial struggles during his childhood and recalled how his father used to get phone calls asking for money.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Dec 04, 2022, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Aamir Khan is an actor par excellence. Known as Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan has had his share of struggles. Recently, while speaking to Humans of Bombay founder Karishma Mehta, Aamir opened up on how his family faced financial problems when he was young 

“Thing that would trouble us most was Abba Jaan ko dekh ke. Because he was a very simple man. Maybe he didn't have enough sense that he should not have taken so much loan,” he said. The actor further said that due to the film tickets being sold in black in those days, producers would not get their dues. He said that while some of his father’s films worked 'he never had money'. 

 “Unko problem mein dekh ke takleef hoti thi kyuki un logon ke phone aate the jinse paise liye hain. Unka jhagda shuru hojata tha phone pe ki ‘main kya karu, mere paas paise nahi hai. Meri film atki hai, mere actors ko boliye dates dein mujhe, main kya karu.’ (It would hurt us seeing him in trouble because lenders used to call us. We would hear him fighting with people on the phone, telling them 'What do I do, my film is stuck. Tell the actors to give me dates)." 

However, the actor also recalled that despite the economic crunch, his father made sure that he repaid all the loans and managed the other expenses well. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is a remake of 1994 American film ‘Forrest Gump’ starring Tom Hanks in the lead. However, the film failed at the box office. At present, Aamir has taken a break from acting, however, he will be seen in Kajol’s film ‘Salaam Venky’ in a cameo appearance. 

