Aamir Khan gets 'secretly' married to his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh? Here’s the truth

NEW DELHI: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao parted ways in July this year after being together for 15 years. And since, there have been multiple speculations that the 'Mangal Panday' will tie the knot for the third time.

It was reported that he is in a relationship with his Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh. And now, some pictures of the actors have gone viral on social media suggesting that they have secretly tied the knot.

A post on social media stated that Aamir and Fatima have got married. In fact, Fatima is Aamir's third wife and is spotted with a sindoor. However, we must tell our readers that it's not true and the photo is actually a morphed picture.

In the original picture, Aamir was standing alongside Kiran Rao. The former couple, who continue to co-parent their son Azad, had posed for the paparazzi at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony. In the pic that is going viral, Fatima's face has been superimposed on Kiran's face.

Speaking about Aamir-Kiran's divorce, they released a joint statement and it read, "We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, 'Paani Foundation', and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see the divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey."

On the other hand, Aamir and Fatima have worked together in films like 'Dangal' and 'Thugs of Hindostan'. They share a great friendship.

