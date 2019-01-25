Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar attend Mukesh Bhatt's daughter's wedding reception — Pics

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi Bhatt tied the knot with longtime beau Mazahir in a private ceremony on Friday and the family hosted a reception bash for the newlyweds at Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

The reception was a star-studded affair with several eminent film personalities making their presence to it.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and Akshay Kumar were the first one to arrive from the industry. Among other celebs who arrived at the party were, Pooja Bhatt, Rekha, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan-Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover.

Among the Khans, only Aamir made it to the event and he arrived solo.

The just married couple looked stunning at their reception.

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Earlier today, Sakshi's cousin Pooja Bhatt shared a photo of the bride on her Instagram with a loved-up caption. "The baby of the Bhatt family @sakshibhatt ties the knot with Mazahir and ensures the Bhatt family inherits the absolute gems that constitute the Mandasaurwala family! Our grandmother Shireen Nanabhai Bhatt must be smiling so wide in Heaven right now!," she wrote.

Sakshi was seen dressed up in a pink lehenga for the wedding ceremomy and aced her look with cool shades.

Sakshi is the daughter of filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt and Nilima Bhatt.