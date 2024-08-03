Advertisement
RHEA CHAKRABORTY

Aamir Khan To Be Next Guest On Rhea Chakraborty's Podcast Chapter 2?

Rhea Chakraborty started her podcast journey on the occasion of her birthday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 08:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Aamir Khan To Be Next Guest On Rhea Chakraborty's Podcast Chapter 2? (Image:Bollywood Bubble/ X)

New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty's new episode from her podcast ‘Chapter 2’ has witnessed a smashing success post it aired with Sushmita Sen being the first guest on the show. The buzz is that Aamir Khan will be appearing as the guest for episode two of Rhea Chakraborty's podcast Chapter 2 and well it will be an interesting conversation to listen to. The speculations started when hawk-eyed fans caught Rhea and Aamir Khan spotted together and a chain of conversations began.

Rhea Chakraborty started her podcast journey on the occasion of her birthday. 'Chapter 2' Podcast signifies new beginnings, starting afresh and moving on in life. The podcast aims to bring insightful content on a platter for her fans.

Her podcast garnered her immense praise for unfiltered conversation that is candid and relatable. The first episode with Sushmita Sen went viral and netizens grasped quite a few inspirational thoughts from the same.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan has wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming social comedy 'Sitaare Zameen Par' while Rhea is gearing up for the second episode of her podcast show. 

