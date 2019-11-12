Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor kick off 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with a party—Inside pics

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan and the B-Town diva Kareena Kapoor Khan have once again joined forces for their upcoming project 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film is high on the buzz word as it will be Aamir's next after the debacle of 'Thugs Of Hindostan'.

A few days back, the movie was announced in a small teaser along with the release date. Kareena and Aamir are coming together after '3 Idiots'. Bebo, Aamir and the team have headed to Chandigarh where the shoot will go on the floors.

So, they decided to kick off the shoot with a happening party. Bebo's manager Poonam Damania shared the inside pictures from the party which took place last night. Aamir's wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao was also present at the do.

Check out photos:

The film is the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood bigwig Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'. The actor made this announcement on his 54th birthday this year. Christmas 2020 has been locked as the release date of the movie which is being helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

Reportedly, 'Lal Singh Chaddha' will be shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.