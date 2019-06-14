close

Aamir khan

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Ira, Junaid, Azad and others in one blockbuster pic from his mother Zeenat Hussain's 85th birthday in Dharamsala

"Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman on earth," Aamir wrote. In the photo, everyone can see wearing identical black tees with a picture of Zeenat imprinted on it.

Image Courtesy (L-R): Instagram/@_aamirkhan, @khan.ira

New Delhi: Aamir Khan and family are having a blast in Dharamsala, where they are celebrating his mother Zeenat Hussain's 85th birthday. A blockbuster picture was shared by the 54-year-old superstar on Friday on the occasion of Zeenat's birthday and it featured most of his family members - wife Kiran Rao, sons Junaid and Azad, daughter Ira - close friends, along with ex-wife Reena Dutta.

"Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman on earth," Aamir wrote. In the photo, everyone can see wearing identical black tees with a picture of Zeenat imprinted on it. 

Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman on earth!!!

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@_aamirkhan) on

Aamir's daughter Ira also posted a heartfelt note for her daadi with some beautiful pictures of the duo. 

"Dadi turned 85 today! Boy, does she not look it. It's absolutely amazing to have such a cool grandmom. She's very correct in her ways but she's still so tolerant and open-minded about the things that actually matter. She's an absolutely amazing human being and so much fun to hang around and chat with. I'd leave any party to come play cards with her. She's made me a cooler person. She's the epitome of what a person should be and we have so much left to learn from her. Especially how to make kebabs," wrote Ira.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dadi turned 85 today! Boy, does she not look it. It's absolutely amazing to have such a cool grandmom. She's very correct in her ways but she's still so tolerant and open-minded about the things that actually matter. She's an absolutely amazing human being and so much fun to hang around and chat with. I'd leave any party to come play cards with her. She's made me a cooler person. She's the epitome of what a person should be and we have so much left to learn from her. Especially how to make kebabs! #dadi #grandmother #birthday #happybirthday #85 #85andyoung #cardmaster #love #theperfecthuman #kindness #tolerance #grace #humor #wearsitbest #andshemakesthebestkebabs

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira) on

The Khans arrived in Dharamsala earlier this week to ring in the celebrations of Zeenat's birthday. Ira shared snippets from the pre-birthday party on her Instagram stories, along with those from the birthday eve.

Meanwhile, Ira has been in news for confirming she's in a relationship with music composer Mishaal Kirpalani. 

