Aamir khan

Aamir Khan 'most relieved' after mother tests negative for coronavirus

Some members of Aamir Khan's staff had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. 

Aamir Khan &#039;most relieved&#039; after mother tests negative for coronavirus

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan on Wednesday said that his mother has tested negative for coronavirus. The development comes a day after some members of his staff were found to be coronavirus-positive. 

"I am most relieved to inform everyone that Ammi is COVID-19 negative. Thank you everyone for your prayers and good wishes," Aamir tweeted this afternoon.

On Tuesday, the 55-year-old actor had informed that while he and the other members of his family tested negative, the reports for his mother's test were awaited.

"This is to inform you that some of my staff have tested positive. They were immediately quarantined, and BMC officials were very prompt and efficient in taking them to a medical facility. I would like to thank the BMC for taking such good care of them, and for fumigating and sterilising the entire society," Aamir said in a statement.

"The rest of us have all been tested and found negative. Right now, I am taking my mother to get her tested. She is the last person in the loop. Please pray that she is negative," he added.

On the work front, Aamir will next be seen 'Laal Singh Chaddha', an official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 feature 'Forrest Gump'. Kareena Kapoor Khan stars opposite Aamir in this Advait Chandan-directed film.
'Laal Singh Chaddha' is scheduled to hit the screens in December. 

Aamir khan, Aamir Khan mother, Coronavirus, COVID-19
