Aamir Khan opens up about his first love, says it left him 'heartbroken'

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan opened up about his first heartbreak during the 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' song launch from his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. In a live interaction with some Indian creators, the 'Laagan' actor recalled the days he played tennis, sharing his heart's content, expressing that he was 'heartbroken' when the girl he liked 'left the country'. However, the mystery first love of Aamir during that time was unaware of the actor's feelings towards her.

"This was the time when I used to play tennis, she was also in the same club with me, and one fine day I found out that she left the country with her family. I was very heartbroken, and the tricky part is that she doesn't know," rued Aamir.

However, he mentioned that if there was one good thing that happened from the departure of the girl, it was that he became a great tennis player, performing even in 'state-level championships'. "Bas Ek hi cheez achi Hui ki main bohot accha tennis player ban gaya. Later, after a few years, I played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion," recalled the actor.

In addition, the mysterious girl in Aamir's life is still a very close friend to him. However, according to the actor, she is oblivious about Aamir's unrequited feelings and how crestfallen he was after she left.

Meanwhile, the brand new song of Aamir Khan's 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' sung by the legendary Arijit Singh, has received a lot of praise and appreciation from all over the world owing to its nostalgic lyrics.

Aamir launched the song through T-series social media handle along with some of the most talented Indian creators, while discussing love, heartbreak, and yearning along with young prolific minds.

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. The film is slated to hit the screens on August 11, 2022.

