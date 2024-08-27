Aamir Khan Opens Up Of Wanting to Get Settled For The Third Time? ‘I Don’t Like Living Alone, I Need A Partner’

Mumbai: Aamir Khan has had two failed marriages with ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, but he is still friends with them. Like they say sometimes you can be better friends than partners. Aamir Khan recently appeared on Rhea Chakraborty's show Chapter 2 where he spoke his heart out, in the podcast he revealed how he is 59 years old and still cannot live alone and needs a partner.

Aamir Khan in the podcast with Rhea mentioned that he cannot live alone and desires to have a partner and companionship, but when talking about his third marriage, he said," I am 59 now, where will I get married again, mushkil lag raha hai (looks difficult). I have so many relationships in my life right now, I have reconnected with my family, my kids, etc. I am very happy just being with people who are close to me. I am working towards being a better person".

When asked by Rhea about giving her some marriage tips, he said," Because I have been married twice and failed on both occasions so you do not want me to give you tips on how to stay in a marriage". He further added," I hate living alone; I need somebody else. I am very close to my ex-wives Reena and Kiran; we are one family."

Aamir Khan has often been linked up with his Thugs Of Hindostan co star Fatima Sana Shaikh, and their video went viral when they were seen spotted playing pickleball playing together the internet went berserk and addressed her as Aamir Khan’s third wife. However Fatima slammed the dating rumours with Aamir Khan and expressed her disgust over the same. Fatima was launched by Aamir Khan in Dangal where she played the role of his daughter.