Aamir Khan opens up on divorce with Kiran Rao, reveals she has given him best birthday gift ever

New Delhi: Actor Aamir Khan turned 57 years old on Monday (March 14). The superstar who announced divorce from his second wife Kiran Rao last year reveals that she has given him the best birthday gift ever this year. Aamir also shared that despite their separation, the two are still family and love each other a lot.

Talking to News 18, Aamir said he had asked Kiran to make a list of his shortcomings as he wants to work on self development this year and no one knows him better than her. “Kiran, you know me the best, can you tell me such things — given that I am going through a phase where I’m trying to improve as a person, trying to focus on my weaknesses — can you tell me a few things that you feel are my weaknesses and drawbacks on which I should focus on?’ She gave me a list of ten to 12 points, that I sat and wrote as well. So that was my life’s best birthday gift,” Aamir told News 18.

Opening up about the reason for his separation from Kiran, Aamir told, “Kiran and I love each other so much. We have a lot of respect and love for one another. But people don’t get this and I accept it because we don’t see it usually. Actually, Kiran and I realised that we like each other so much and consider one another family in the truest sense. Kiran and I are actually families. But our relationship of husband and wife experienced a certain change and we wanted to respect the institution of marriage. However, we are always going to be by each other’s side. We are working together. We live close by. But we are no longer husband and wife and that’s why we decided to call it quits”.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation in July last year, after 15 years of togetherness. He has a son Azad Rao Khan (10) from his second marriage. The ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor was earlier married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. He has kids Junaid Khan (28) and daughter Ira Khan (24) from his first marriage.