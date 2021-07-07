Aamir Khan pens heartfelt note for Dilip Kumar, calls him the 'greatest ever'

New Delhi: The late legendary actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, 2021, leaving behind his grieving family, fans and friends.

As the world woke up to the shocking news of the death of the Kohinoor of Indian Cinema Dilip Kumar, tributes pour in from all the corners of the world. Remembering the great actor, Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan also mourned the death of the late legendary actor.

Aamir posted on the official Instagram handle of his banner, Aamir Khan Productions and wrote, “Thank you Yusuf Sahab for the invaluable, priceless and unique gift you have given all of us through your work. For me you have always been and always will be the greatest ever. Salaam. Love. Aamir.”

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passed away aged 98 on Wednesday (July 7, 2021) morning. Known as the 'Tragedy King' of Bollywood, Kumar reportedly breathed his last at 7:30 AM on Wednesday, following which several politicians and film fraternity condoled the death of the 'Mughal-e-Azam' actor.

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu got married in 1966 when the actor was 44 and Saira Banu was 22. The veteran actor was battling health issues for quite some time now and all through this, he had his wife Saira by his side.

Dilip Kumar's career spanned over six decades and was known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986).