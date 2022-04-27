हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan plays piano, announces to unveil his mysterious story on April 28: VIDEO

Amidst all the excitement for 'Laal Singh Chaddha', fans had earlier guessed that the mystery story might be related to the film's promotions. Many fans felt that it is either going to be a teaser of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' or the trailer of this film. 

Aamir Khan plays piano, announces to unveil his mysterious story on April 28: VIDEO
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: After a series of videos playing cricket and football, Aamir Khan is all set to bring forth his story to the world. On Wednesday afternoon, Aamir once more confirmed that he will be unveiling his mysterious story on 28 April. Aamir made the announcement via video which features him playing the piano. 

In the video, Aamir says, "I will share my story tomorrow (28 April) at 9'o clockw ith RJ Rishi Kapoor." However, Aamir did not reveal whether the announcement would be at 9AM or 9PM. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Less than 24 hrs to go to know #KyaHaiKahani." Goes without saying, Aamir left his fans delighted and surprised. 

One fan hoped for the announcement to be from Aamir's upcoming film. The comment read, "Laal Singh Chaddha se related he hone chaiye sir Vrna Dil dukh jayega (The announcement should be related to Laal Singh Chaddha. Otherwise, I'll be quite disappointed)." Another fan wrote, "Master strategist in doing Promotion no one can ever come close to Aamir Mamu." 

Amidst all the excitement for 'Laal Singh Chaddha', fans had earlier guessed that the mystery story might be related to the film's promotions. Many fans felt that it is either going to be a teaser of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' or the trailer of this film. 

 

