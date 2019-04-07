Aamir Khan runs into Chiranjeevi, calls him inspiration

Chennai: Actor-filmmaker Aamir Khan says that southern megastar Chiranjeevi, whom he accidentally ran into at an airport in Japan, will always be an inspiration for him.

"Ran into one of my favourite actors, superstar Chiranjeevi at Kyoto airport. What a pleasant surprise. Discussed his new project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. You are always such an inspiration Sir. Love," Aamir tweeted on Sunday.

Aamir also shared a candid picture with Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi was on a holiday with his wife in Japan. Over the course of last week, his daughter Sushmita Konidela has been sharing pictures of their trip on her Instagram page.

Chiranjeevi will return to the sets of his upcoming Telugu magnum opus "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy" from next week.

Last seen on-screen in his comeback film "Khaidi No 150", Chiranjeevi will be seen playing widely popular Kurnool-based revolutionary Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Being directed by Surender Reddy, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep and Jagapathi Babu.