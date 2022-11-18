Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to partner Nupur Shikhare-PICS 

New Delhi: Ira Khan, the daughter of actor Aamir Khan, got engaged to her partner Nupur Shikhare in a lavish Mumbai wedding. Ira, who was walking hand in hand with her fiancé, looked stunning in a crimson sweetheart gown.

Celebrities who attended the ceremony included names such as Fatima Sana Shaikh and Imran Khan, among others. Here is a video shared by a paparazzi account where Ira and Nupur can be seen together:

The couple officially announced their relationship in 2020. Ira took to Instagram and announced that they were dating. Here are some pics of people who attended the ceremony:

Earlier this year, during a cycling event, Nupur went down on his knees with a ring in his hand and asked his lady love, "will you marry me?". Ira responded with a `yes` and they sealed the deal with a kiss. The crowd around them was seen cheering and clapping. Sharing the video, the duo wrote, "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe. I said yes." Ira and Nupur share pictures and videos from their time together. Unlike her father, Aamir Khan, Ira is not inclined to make her career in the acting world. Rather, she tried her hand at directing with the play 'Medea' in 2019. Last year, she set up the Agatsu Foundation to "raise awareness about mental wellbeing".

Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife, Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta, but they separated in 2002. He has a daughter, Ira, and a son, Junaid, from his first marriage with Reena.