Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan shares glimpses from fiance Nupur Shikhare’s birthday

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan dropped a video and a picture of her fiance Nupur Shikhare on her Instagram stories as she celebrated his birthday.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

Mumbai: Bollywood star Aamir Khan`s daughter Ira Khan, who recently got engaged to her beau Nupur Shikhare, shared a glimpse from his birthday celebration on Tuesday, on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, Ira shared videos and pictures from the birthday celebrations. In the video, Ira was seen celebrating her beau`s birthday. Nupur could be seen cutting his birthday cake, while Ira joins him. The couple then blows out the candles together. 

Ira also shared a picture of her fiance with cake smeared on his face along with the caption, "Oops." 

The couple had been dating for two years took to Instagram, to share a post making the announcement of their engagement. Recently, during a cycling event, Nupur went down on his knee with a ring in his hand and asked his lady love that "will you marry me?". Ira responded with a `yes` and they sealed the deal with a kiss. The crowd around them were seen cheering and clapping. 

Sharing the video the duo wrote, "Popeye: She said yes. Ira: Hehe. I said yes." Ira and Nupur often share pictures and videos on social media. The couple officially announced their relationship in 2020. Ira took to Instagram and announced that they are dating. 

Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.  

