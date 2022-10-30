Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat Hussain suffers heart attack, rushed to Breach Candy hospital: Report

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat Hussain suffered a heart attack and has been admitted to the Breach Candy in Mumbai. According to a report in ETimes, Aamir Khan’s mother suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai. She is stable now and is recovering at the hospital, reportedly. Aamir Khan or his family has not yet spoken on the development.

Earlier this year, Aamir Khan had celebrated his mother’s birthday with the entire family. His ex-wife Kiran Rao and son Azad were also present at the party.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Advait Chandan directorial ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is a remake of 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles.

The film, however failed to make its mark at the box office. Before the release of the film, hashtag Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trended on the internet and an old video of Aamir Khan also resurfaced in which he said that his then wife Kiran Rao felt unsafe in India.