Aamir Khan shocks fans day after 56th birthday, announces exit from social media

MUMBAI: Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan, who recently turned 56-year-old, has decided to 'drop the pretence' and bid his goodbye to social media. The actor made the announcement to quit social media a day after his birthday, writing tongue-in-cheek that he made the decision because he is 'so active anyway'.

Aamir extended his gratitude to his fans and followers for their birthday wishes before announcing his intention to make an exit from social media. "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence," Aamir Khan wrote.

"We will continue to communicate as we did before. In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_official. Lots of love, always" the statement further read.

An unlikely announcement but this is not the first time that Aamir has kept all distractions aside to focus on his work. Only recently, Aamir had decided to turn off his phone till the release of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The decision to forgo his phone was taken to ensure that his work does not get affected by the constant pinging of his device while on set which would be distracting.

In 2018, the '3 Idiots' star had made his Instagram debut on his birthday by sharing a picture of his mother which broke the internet. However, the actor was not very active on social media after. The actor, however, used the platform to promote his films or compliment his colleagues, but majorly refrained from sharing personal posts.

Earlier yesterday, Aamir Khan Productions also launched on social media.

On the work front, Aamir was recently seen in a special number 'Harr Funn Maula' with Elli Avram in the film 'Koi Jaane Na'. For now, he has been keeping himself busy with the post-production of his upcoming film- 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.