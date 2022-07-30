NewsLifestylePeople
Aamir Khan smokes a pipe, his LEAKED pics from Koffee With Karan sets with Kareena Kapoor go viral!

Aamir Khan's LEAKED pics from Koffee With Karan: The Laal Singh Chaddha actor can be seen wearing a cream colour kurta and denim while Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked her black outfit look.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 12:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan and Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan apparently shot for Karan Johar's chat show 'Koffee With Karan' recently. And guess what? Inside pictures of the star cast sitting and chatting with KJo on sets surfaced online and fans can't stop digging out more. 

AAMIR KHAN SMOKES A PIPE

Among other on-set pictures, in one of the clicks, Aamir Khan can be seen smoking a pipe. Many fan pages shared the photos online that have now gone viral on the internet. Aamir can be seen wearing a cream colour kurta and denim while Kareena rocked her black outfit look. Check out here: 

Aamir and KJo also posed with fans and clicked pictures with them. 

LAAL SINGH CHADDHA RELEASE DATE

Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his ambitious project 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which will open in theatres on August 11, 2022. Laal Singh Chaddha happens to be an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump which itself is based on Winston Groom's 1986 novel of the same name. The film features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. It is a comedy-drama directed by Advait Chandan of Secret Superstar fame, with the screenplay by Eric Roth and adapted by Atul Kulkarni. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. 



 

