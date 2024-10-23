New Delhi: Aamir Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest powerhouses in the entertainment industry, having delivered some of the biggest blockbusters of all time. While the audience eagerly awaits his next film, he is gearing up for 'Sitaare Zameen Par', and the excitement surrounding it is palpable.

However, there's another surprise for Aamir Khan fans, as he is set to enter Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe with his upcoming project.

An independent industry source revealed, "Aamir Khan will be entering Lokesh Kanagaraj's universe with his next film. These two giants of the entertainment industry are coming together is going to be the next big thing to watch out for."

"Aamir Khan is most likely to be a part of Rajinikanth's film," the source further added.

This is truly an exhilarating update, as Aamir Khan will join forces with the director behind blockbuster hits like Leo, Vikram, Kaithi, and Master.

Moreover, with Aamir Khan's exciting lineup, including Sitaare Zameen Par, this collaboration adds another thrilling dimension to the superstar's career.