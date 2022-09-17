Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan makes an EXPLOSIVE claim, says 'Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered'!

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's brother Faissal Khan, who made his screen debut in Mela with Twinkle Khanna made an explosive claim about Sushant Singh Rajput's (SSR) in his recent interview. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

FAISSAL KHAN ON SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT'S DEATH

Faissal told Times Now Navbharat, “I know that he has been murdered. When the case will open or not, only time will tell. There are many agencies (CBI, ED, NCB) involved. The investigation is going on. Sometimes the truth doesn’t even come out. I pray that the truth comes out so that everyone knows.”

SSR's shocking death left behind his grieving family, friends and an ocean of fan following who are still seeking justice for his untimely demise. Many conjectures and conspiracy theories floated on the internet regarding his tragic end.

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT DEATH CASE

Sushant's death is being investigated by three premier agencies of the country - the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) respectively.

Sushant was dating Rhea at the time of his death. The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the late actor's sudden demise. In 2020, the NCB had arrested Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress was lodged in Mumbai's Byculla Jail for more than a month.

They are currently out on bail.

'AAMIR KHAN KIDNAPPED ME'

For the unversed, in 2008, Faissal had accused Aamir Khan of kidnapping him and putting him in house arrest, floating the news that he is suffering from schizophrenia and cannot look after himself.