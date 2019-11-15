close

ira khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira goes viral with new Insta pics

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is turning into a social media sensation. The star kid shared a few pictures on Instagram of her latest photoshoot and the snapshots have already gone viral.

In the pictures that Ira posted on Instagram, she looks super alluring.

The star kid captioned, "When your stylist doesn't come for your shoot and you miss her and want her attention so you take silly photos to scare and annoy her..."

Even though the superstar's daughter captioned her photos as "silly", netizens do not agree with her. They flooded Ira's post with comments praising her look and called her a star.

One user wrote, "A star is born". Another commented, "hottest diva". Adjectives like "hot", "sexy" and "gorgeous" also graced the comments section under the post.

On the work front, Ira is all set to make her directorial debut with a theatre production titled "Euripides' Medea". The play is an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy "Medea".

But after seeing her photoshoot, netizens are speculating whether Ira is planning to make her Bollywood debut as an actress. Some users also suggested in the comments section below her post that the youngster should try her luck in Bollywood.

Tags:
ira khanira khan pics
