हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ira khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira isn't hiding her relationship status

Last year, Ira celebrated two years of togetherness with Mishaal by posting a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram.

Aamir Khan&#039;s daughter Ira isn&#039;t hiding her relationship status

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has always been open about her relationship with boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani, and she says she never intended to hide anything.

"I wasn't trying to be open about it. I was just posting what I felt like posting. I try and keep my account pages as real as I can. And that is what I felt like posting and so I posted it," Ira told IANS when asked about her decision to be open about her relationship status.

"It depends on the kind of person you are. If you feel like being open about it, you should be open about it, and if you don't, then don't. I was not trying to be open, but I was also not trying to hide anything," she added.

Last year, Ira celebrated two years of togetherness with Mishaal by posting a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram.

Asked if she is a party animal, she said: "I am not a party animal. Well, I can be when I want to be. I guess when I party I party, but I don't party that much. I have been working constantly."

Ira is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. She stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut last year with the stage production, "Euripides' Medea". The play was an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy "Medea", and it stars Junaid Khan and Hazel Keech.

 

Tags:
ira khanAamir khanaamir khan's daughter
Next
Story

Mumbai man jailed for molesting minor actress in flight

Must Watch

PT3M30S

Murder Mystery: Police recovers Gaurav Chandel's car