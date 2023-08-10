Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Breaks Her Silence On Battling Depression, Says 'In My Case It's Partly Genetic'

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's 26-year-old daughter Ira Khan recently opened up on her battling depression for a long time and how she now wants to talk about mental health issues. In an interview with ETimes, she shared her journey and how her childhood has been.

Ira Khan On Battling Depression

"While growing up, my mind decided that to be loved, I need to be a slightly broken person. I made this perception by watching a lot of movies. I remember being as young as 8 or 10 years old and telling myself to fake a smile to repress my feelings, so that I grew up being slightly broken because I believed that only then people will love me. So, I systematically made sure that I turned out to be a depressed person," she quipped.



She then further opened up on what her therapist told her. "My therapist said that one of the trigger points was my parents, who handled their divorce as well as they could at that point. It was amicable. I am not blaming them, but what they didn’t realise is that because they made it seem like divorce was not a big deal, there was a perception my mind created of the situation. We create perceptions and we don’t necessarily communicate to people about those. So, I blame myself for my depression. I spent 20 years thinking that you have to be sad for people to love you. But now how do I go back? I want to be happy! So now, I have to systematically undo everything that I have done."

'Depression Is Partly Genetic In My Case'

Ira shared that she is undergoing treatment for cyclic depression. "Depression is a little complicated. It is partly genetic, partly psychological, and social. In my case it is partly genetic. There is a history of mental health issues in my family on my mom and dad’s side, " she revealed.

Ira Khan got engaged to boyfriend and fitness coach Nupur Shikhare in November last year. The star daughter shared that although the couple wants to get married on January 3 but the year is not decided.