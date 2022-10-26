Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan celebrates Diwali with fiance Nupur Shikhare, check their adorable pics

NEW DELHI: Aamir Khan's daughter Iran Khan, who is in a steady relationship with fitness expert Nupur Shikhare, posted some pictures from her Diwali night. The star kid spent time with people close to her and celebrated teh featival with her fiance Nupur Shikhare and his mom Pritam Shikhare.

Ira dressed up in a light-coloured off white saree with sleeveless blouse. Nupur donned a bright yellow kurta with black pants. Both Ira and Nupur are seen happily posing for the camera in the garden area, which is decorated with lights. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Ira wrote, "Happy Diwali."

Ira often gets trolled for her relationship with Nupur. The star kid loves to share mushy pics with her beau on social media, for which she has been criticised several times by a section of readers. However, Ira is someone who doesn't appear to be in the mood to listen.

For the unversed, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare made their relationship official in February 2021. The two shared a series of lovey-dovey posts for each other, screaming couple goals. Sharing a picture with Nupur on Promise Day, Ira had written, "It's an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy."

Unlike her father Aamir Khan, Ira is not inclined to make her career in the acting world. Rather, she tried her hand at directing with the play 'Medea' in 2019. Last year, she set up the Agatsu Foundation to "raise awareness about mental wellbeing".

Aamir married Reena Dutta in 1986. The two, who share daughter Ira and son Junaid Khan, divorced after 16 years of marriage. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. They announced their separation last year, after 15 years of marriage.