IRA KHAN

Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Drops Romantic Photos With Fiance Nupur Shikhare From Vacation

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has dropped a series of vacation pictures from Udaipur with her fiance Nupur Shikhare. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 07:33 PM IST|Source: ANI
Mumbai: Ira Khan, daughter of actor Aamir Khan, frequently provides updates about her life on social media. Ira took to Instagram and posted a couple of pictures from her trip to Udaipur with her fiance Nupur Shikhare on Instagram on Sunday. She captioned the post, "If you're wondering why the phone is in the air… so am I. @nupur_popeye tweetuummmsss. what you do!? @bobbybroos."

The first image showed Nupur and Ira watching in amazement as they observed a mobile raised in the air. In another image, Ira was watching while Nupur looked at the phone. Ira also shared a few pictures of Nupur sitting next to him.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

To this, Nupur replied, “@khan.ira I was taking an aerial shot, my phone is a part-time drone.”

A fan wrote, "Cuties."

Another commented, "Nice couple."

Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, in the presence of close friends and family members.

The engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming joyfully from Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011.

Aamir was earlier married to Reena Dutta but separated in 2002. He has a daughter Ira and a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena.

