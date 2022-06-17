NEW DELHI: It is apparent that Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is not interested in becoming an actor and her past work shows that she may become a movie director some day. The 25-year-old has opened up about her plans to not follow her superstar father Aamir Khan's footstep several times in the past.

It is noteworthy that despite not choosing the path to become an actor, Ira enjoys a massive popularity and fan following. She is among the famous star kids of the tinsle town who is widely loved by her fans. She is often seen sharing posts and videos and likes to keep her fans updated. Ira is also known to not being shy about opening up about her personal life as her Instagram account is filled with loved-up posts for her boyfriend and fitness expert Nupur Shikhare.

On Thursday, Ira took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with her beau from their date night. In the picture, the adorable couple can be seen twinnin in matching robes as they pose together for the lens. Ira captioned the photo writing, "Matching robes! #datenight." Nupur, who has been dating Ira for over a year, too shared the photo on his handle and along with heart emojis. Take a look:

When Ira Khan was massively trolled for cutting her birthday cake in bikini

It is to be noted that Ira Khan often gets slammed by a section of people for posting intimate pictures with her boyfriend. She was also massively trolled by haters for ringing in her 25th birthday while donning a bikini in front of her parents - Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, her ex-step mom Kiran Rao and step brother Azad Rao Khan. However, she remained unaffected by the trolling and ended up sharing more pictures from her birthday party.

Meanwhile, Ira and Nupur recently celebrated two years of togetherness. The star kid shared a bunch of pool pictures with Nupur and penned a heartfelt note. Her post read, "It's actually been two years but it's feels like it was always like this. I love you As truly and genuinely as I am capable of loving. for everything.."

Aamir Khan's child Ira Khan has opened about her mental health

Aamir Khan's daughter has been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up about facing mental health issues on social media. Ira had shared her clinical depression diagnosis in 2020. She also posted a lengthy note detailing her struggles with mental health.

Live TV