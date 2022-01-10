Aamir Khan's daughter Ira says she fasted for 15 days to lose weight, talks about self image

New Delhi: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan recently spoke about gaining 20 kgs in the past few years due to being inactive and unmotivated. The star kid who is known for talking about her mental health struggles and fitness goals said that the weight gain has messed with her head but she has found renewed motivation this year.

She began her Instagram post by talking about her weight gain and her attempt to lose it by fasting for 15 days. She said that she hadn't been doing so well in the self-image department.

Here's what she wrote, "I recently fasted for 15 days to help me kickstart my attempt to lose weight. I haven't been doing so well with the self motivation and self image department. I've been very active for most of my life and then in the past 4-5 years, I've been very inactive. I've put on 20kgs. And it's been really messing with my head. Anyway, that among other things were on the list to work on in Germany."

She further wrote, "I didn't lose a significant amount of weight in numbers - not that I could sustain anyway. But I did find a renewed motivation to try harder. And I found a rhythm. I'm doing everything I can to hold on to it now. I did a lot of thinking and reflection and monitoring. I learnt some cool things. Things in the self work department and general life epiphanies that I'm really looking forward to sharing. A lot of them are practices that I need to start doing myself. So as I do, I'll be sharing them. I'm pretty determined. Let's see how it goes."

Along with the lengthy post, Ira shared cute pictures with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare from their Europe trip.

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta's daughter.

On the work front, Ira Khan made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea in 2019.

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, is waiting for the release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film was earlier aiming for a Christmas 2021 release. However, the team announced that the Advait Chauhan directorial will head to theatres on April 14, on the occasion of Baisakhi.