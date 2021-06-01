हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan shares loved-up pics with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, calls him 'dreamboy'!

Ira Khan made her relationship official with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, a fitness trainer, on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day earlier this year.

New Delhi: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is enjoying being in love! The star kid is dating fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare and recently shared a loved-up post on Instagram. Ira is an avid social media user and often drops awwdorable pictures or videos. 

Ira Khan wrote in the caption: You're my anchor. #love #dreamboy #hashtags feel stupid. I love you soo much, cutie!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ira Khan made her relationship official with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, a fitness trainer, on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day earlier this year. Aamir Khan's daughter has been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up on facing mental health issues on social media. 

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

 

 

