Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan turns hairstylist for boyfriend Nupur Shikhare

NEW DELHI: Superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently shared a cute moment between her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and her on social media. The photo, which was shot inside a home, shows Ira donning the hairdresser's hat for her boyfriend, but ends up getting distracted by her phone.

Nupur took to Instagram to share the adorable moment between them. In the photo, he is seen wearing an apron and taking a mirror selfie with his one eyebrow raised, giving a look at Ira for being distracted. Ira, who is standing behind Nupur, wearing a grey-blue outfit, is seen holding a pair of scissors with focus on her phone.

He teased Ira with the caption "Distractions I tell you! Focus @khan.ira." Clearly, Ira found the story hilarious and hence, took to her Instagram to repost it. She replied to Nupur with a cheeky comment, "You were also sitting playing Catan!"

Ira Khan made her relationship with fitness coach Nupur Shikhare public on Promise Day (Feb 11) by posting a series of mushy pictures on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she wrote, "Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy."

Ira Khan is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Reena Dutta. The 22-year-old doesn’t seem to have any plans of taking up acting for now. However, she made her debut as a theatre director with a play titled 'Euripedes' Medea' in 2019.

Ira's elder brother Junaid Khan, who worked as an assistant director in the film 'PK' directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is all set to make his debut. According to reports, the young lad has started shooting for his debut film 'Maharaja', which is backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by 'Hichki' fame Siddharth P Malhotra.

Aamir, on the other hand, will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. On Wednesday, a video song 'Har Funn Maula' featuring Aamir and Elli AvrRam, grooving on the sizzling Cabret number, released on the YouTube.