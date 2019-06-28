Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's dance with rumoured boyfriend is all things love—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's pretty daughter Ira Khan might be away from the showbiz world but certainly not from the prying netizens. She is an avid user of the social media platform and regularly posts interesting stuff.

Ira recently shared a video on her Instagram account where she can be seen dancing with her rumoured boyfriend Mishaal Kirpalani at a party. The adorable video has gone viral on the internet with over 46, 657 views on it.

Watch it here:

Ira can be seen wearing a cute yellow tank top olive green fitted skirt.

Reportedly, Mishaal is a music composer and the two have been dating for quite some time now.

In fact, a few days back, during an Ask Me session on Instagram, a user asked Ira if she's dating anyone and in her reply, she shared a cutesy picture of her with Mishaal which clearly revealed about her relationship status.

Ira and Junaid are Aamir's children with first wife Reena Dutta. The superstar was last seen in YRF's 'Thugs Of Hindostan' and is these days busy working on his next big project.