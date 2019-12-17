हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares stunning new photographs

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's new pictures from a photoshoot have taken the internet by a storm.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares stunning new photographs

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's new pictures from a photoshoot have taken the internet by a storm.

Ira on Monday took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself from her recent photoshoot. In the images, she is seen sporting a violet backless gown with a thigh-high slit.

In one of the picture, she is posing against a backdrop of hills and a cloudy sky. In the second image, she is seen posing on a wooden bench.

She captioned the string of photographs: "What a view... @photographybyroozbeh. #whataview #seasonsmumbai #shoot #photooftheday."

Ira has made her directorial debut with a theatre production titled "Euripides' Medea".

The play is an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea and stars Aamir's son Junaid Khan and actress Hazel Keech among others.

"Euripides' Medea" revolves around Medea, whose husband Jason leaves her for a Greek princess of Corinth. She takes revenge by murdering Jason's new wife as well as her own children, after which she heads to Athens to start a new 

Aamir khanHazel Keechira khanJunaid Khan
