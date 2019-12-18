Aamir Khan's daughter Ira's latest photoshoot is sensuous and enchanting – See pics

New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's darling daughter Ira Khan has set the social media on fire with her latest photoshoot. The stunning pictures of Ira have gone viral on Instagram and we must say she looks simply ravishing in various avatars.

Also, donot forget to read her thoughtful captions. Check out her photos here:

Ira turned a director with her first play based on Greek tragedian Euripides' famous work titled Medea. The play has ane interesting plot and Ira's brother Junaid, 'Bodyguard' actress Hazel Keech are also a part of it.

Ira Khan uses the social media platform quite regularly and often her posts hog the limelight. Be it her photoshoot pictures or a magazine shoot—Ira manages to attract eyeballs to her posts.

Earlier, Ira's relationship with music composer Mishaal had made it to the headlines.

Ira and Junaid are Aamir's children with first wife Reena Dutta. The actor is these days busy shooting for his upcoming ventrue 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the film.