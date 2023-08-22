New Delhi: Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were recently spotted at together at a book launch event in Mumbai. The two graceful ladies were seen sharing a hearty laugh over something and that caught Paps' attention on camera. The video was shared on social media by a celebrity pap account.

It was the launch event of filmmaker Mansoor Khan’s book One: The Story of Ultimate Myth. The starry event was attended by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Aamir Khan’s son Junaid, ex-wives Reena and Kiran Rao among others. Check out the video here:

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which didn't meet the audiences' expectations. It featured Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead opposite him. Currently, he has not announced any new project.

Meanwhile, buzz is strong that his son Junai is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films.

Aamir Khan married Reena Dutta in 1986 but later got divorced in 2002. Together, they have son Junaid and daughter Ira. He tied the knot with Kiran Rao on December 28, 2005. She was an assistant director to Ashutosh Gowariker on the set of Lagaan. On December 5, 2011, the duo announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy.

The power couple announced the separation on July 3 with a joint statement, ending 15 years of their marriage. Aamir and Kiran continue to co-parent their child Azad Rao Khan and will be working together on the professional sphere.