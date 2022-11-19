Aamir Khan's future son-in-law Nupur Shikhare once grabbed eyeballs with bold nude photoshoot, see PICS

NEW DELHI: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and fitness expert Nupur Shikhare, who had been dating each others for a while now, got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Friday (November 18). The pictures and clips from the engagement ceremony is going viral on the internet. Among those who were seen at the function were Aamir Khan, his first wife Reena Dutt, Aamir Khan's second wife Kiran Rao with their son Azad Rao Khan, Aamir's mother Zeenat Hussain, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Imran Khan.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare made their relationship official in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day in 2021. The two often drops mushy love-filled posts and photos with each other on social media. In September this year, Nupur went down on one knee and proposed Ira with a ring. In a joint post, they shared a clip from Nupur's surprise proposal on Instagram and wrote, "Popeye: She said yes (smiling face with hearts and red heart emojis). Ira: Hehe (smiling face, face with hand over mouth emojis) I said yes."

Nupur is said to share a close bond with Ira's family members. In fact, he has also been the personal trainer of Aamir Khan and Sushmita Sen. Not many know that Nupur had once got into limelight with a bold nude photoshoot. The photoshoot, which took place in 2019, shows Nupur running on a grass field without clothes. In another photo, he is seen wearing nothing but Christmas cap while sitting in the backdrop of beautiful picturesque view.

AAMIR KHAN'S TO-BE SON-IN-LAW NUPUR SHIKHARE'S NUDE PHOTOSHOOT

In one of the pictures, he is seen taking a high jump and showcasing his toned body and killer abs.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, who got into a relationship in 2020, have been making headlines for impeccable chemistry.

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter from his first wife and producer Reena Dutt. The couple is also parents to Junaid Khan. Aamir had married Reena, who had a small part in 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', on 18 April 1986. In December 2002, Aamir filed for divorce and Reena took custody of both children. Later in 2005, Aamir married Kiran Rao, who had been an assistant director to Gowariker on the set of 'Lagaan'. In 2011, they announced the birth of their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy. In July 2021, the couple announced their separation and stated that they would raise their son Azad as co-parents.