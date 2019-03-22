Aamir Khan's jaw-dropping transformation into an old man will leave you stunned—Watch

New Delhi: Expect Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan to surprise your with his amazing craft. Well, the superstar, who once in a while shared photos and videos on social media, left his fans stunned with a jaw-dropping transformation clip.

Aamir shared the video clip both on Twitter and Instagram. Watch it here:

Now, before you start thinking that it's for his next movie, hold on. The transformation into an old man is not for any project but for his advertisement commercial.

His massive transformation into an old man is astonishing as the superstar looks unrecognisable with the heavy makeup and prosthetics helping him ace his look fo the ad shoot.

The actor is known for getting into the skin of the characters he plays on-screen. For 'Dangal', Aamir first put on piles of weight and lost all the extra flab, looking fitter than ever. He played wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat in the biopic based on him.

On the work front, he recently announced his next movie which happens to be an official Hindi remake of Hollywood star Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'. It has been tentatively titled as 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.