New Delhi: After piquing the audience's curiosity, superstar and producer Aamir Khan is finally out with his ‘Kahani’. The video of the superstar talking about a big Kahani reveal broke the internet and the cat is finally out of the bag as the makers of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ have released the first song.

Aamir Khan's labour of love, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is one of the highly anticipated films of the year and will be released in theatres nationwide on August 11, 2022.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ features Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni in the lead. The Indian adaptation of Eric Roth's original screenplay has been done by Atul Kulkarni and is directed by Advait Chandan.

The Laal Singh Chaddha album is composed by maestro Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the first song ‘Kahani’ has vocals by Mohan Kannan that beautifully encapsulates the movie and in essence introduces the audiences to the film.

Interestingly, in a game changing move, Aamir Khan has chosen to not release the video of the song, but instead only the audio so that the audiences’ attention is diverted to the actual hero of the music – the music itself and the team that put these pieces together.

Aamir Khan said, "I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs. It was a very intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be center stage but also the music deserves its due credit. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to the music that the team has poured their heart and soul into."

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios and is all set to release on August 11, 2022 in theatres worldwide.