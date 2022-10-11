NewsLifestylePeople
AAMIR KHAN

Aamir Khan's new ad sparks controversy, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reacts saying 'fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling'

Earlier, Aamir Khan received flak from a section of people who protested against his film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 08:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Aamir Khan's new ad sparks controversy, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri reacts saying 'fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling'

New Delhi: Looks like trolling won't stop for Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan. An ad commercial featuring Khan and Kiara Advani has received flak online for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. On social media, many bashed the ad for hurting the sentiments of Hindus. Now, 'The Kashmir Files' filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has reacted to the controversy.

Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and shared the video, slamming the ad and called the makers ‘idiots’. The ad is for AU Small Finance Bank.  He tweeted: I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.

Soon afterwards, boycotting the brand over this ad started trending online. However, neither the bank or the actors have not commented on the matter so far though.

Earlier, Aamir Khan received flak from a section of people who protested against his film Laal Singh Chaddha. His old statement on religious intolerance back in 2016, where he said his then-wife Kiran Rao felt ‘unsafe’ in India was recalled once again, calling for a boycott of watching his latest film. 

 

Aamir khanaamir khan adAamir Khan controversyThe Kashmir Files directorVivek AgnihotriKiara AdvaniAamir Khan newsAamir Khan trolled

