Aamir khan

Aamir Khan's son Junaid joins sister Ira's debut directorial play

Superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan will star in his sister Ira Khan's English play "Euripides' Medea", which marks her directorial debut.

Aamir Khan&#039;s son Junaid joins sister Ira&#039;s debut directorial play

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan will star in his sister Ira Khan's English play "Euripides' Medea", which marks her directorial debut.

After announcing that actress Hazel Keech will be featuring in Ira's directorial debut, the official Instagram page of the play shared a video introducing the cast to the world.

The caption of the post reads: "You met Medea, now meet the rest of our cast!"

The video, though, doesn't reveal the character Junaid Khan is going to play.

The play is an adaptation of Euripides' Greek tragedy Medea.

The cast also includes actors such as Varun Patel, Sabreen Baker, Nolan Lewis and Divyesh Vijayakar, among others.

Ira on Wednesday also shared a photograph of herself spending some "father-daughter" time with Aamir, whom she lovingly called "couch-buddy".

Aamir khan, ira khan, Junaid Khan
