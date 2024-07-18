New Delhi: Aamir Khan was openly seen complaining about how his kids don’t listen to him at all when he made his first ever appearance on Kapil Sharma’s show The Great Indian Kapil Show. The superstar was seen expressing himself like never before when candidly revealed how other fathers’ kids come to him for advice giving the example of Jackie Shroff where he mentioned the actor wanted the superstar to guide his son Tiger Shroff for his debut and confessing that fact that his kids don't listen to him at all.

Junaid Khan has finally reacted to his father’s claims and playfully corrected the entire scenario and even credited Aamir Khan for giving them the upbringing to roster freedom, in his interview with ETimes he said," Papa actually always gives us freedom to be who we are. Yeah. And I think he appreciates us for that. If you ever ask him about something, he'll never be like don't do this or don't do that. He'll always be like, 'Look, I feel this but you should do what you want.'

Junaid who recently made his debut with Maharaj even mentioned how his father exaggerated the entire thing about him travelling by local transportation, he narrated in the same interview, "Papa makes a big deal out of small things". He further added, "I simply opt for the most efficient mode of transport. Rickshaws often prove to be the quickest way to navigate Mumbai’s traffic and parking woes."

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is often hailed for his simplicity and indeed he lives his life differently from other star kids.