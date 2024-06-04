Mumbai: Actor Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who is awaiting the release of his debut film ‘Maharaj’, underwent an intense physical transformation for his part in the film.

The actor lost 26 kg in a span of two years for his debut movie. Junaid has been quite busy, of late as he juggles multiple projects. He will be seen sharing the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat in ‘Maharaj’. The film is set to drop on Netflix on June 14.

In addition to ‘Maharaj’, Junaid has been working on another significant project with actress Sai Pallavi. The film was shot in the picturesque locales of Japan.

Currently, Junaid is busy with an untitled project with Khushi Kapoor. Recently, he spent his birthday working on the film.

A source close to the actor shared that Junaid shot the whole day for the film.

The film is helmed by Advait Chandan, who is known for ‘Secret Superstar’ and ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.