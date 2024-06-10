New Delhi: Aamir Khan's son Junaid has stepped into the world of movies following his 3 years of studies in dramatics. He will soon be seen in the Yash Raj Films production, 'Maharaj' which is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Source close to the industry reveals, “Junaid auditioned a lot but faced numerous rejections, including from his father's home production Laal Singh Chadda. Despite encountering seven significant rejections, the producer of his upcoming film stumbled upon one of Junaid's previous audition tapes, offering him to audition. However, even this opportunity came with certain conditions."

The filming of the movie began in February 2021 and concluded within eight months.

The Maharaj is set in 1862. The story revolves around the Maharaja Libel Case and is about the story of a religious leader who takes legal action against a newspaper for claiming that he shares inappropriate relationships with his followers.

Reportedly, he has two more films lined up after 'Maharaj'.

Junaid has just started working on his third film with actress Khushi Kapoor, who made her acting debut with 'The Archies' by Zoya Akhtar. He also has a yet-untitled film with Sai Pallavi, who is currently busy working with Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film 'Ramayan' by Nitesh Tiwari.