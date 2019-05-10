close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamir khan

Aamir Khan's birthday wish for daughter Ira is too cute for words-See pic

Ira is the younger daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta.

Aamir Khan&#039;s birthday wish for daughter Ira is too cute for words-See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan took to social media to wish his daughter Ira Khan on her birthday. Along with an adorable caption, Aamir also shared a lovely throwback picture. Ira turned 21.

Sharing a picture from his Mangal Pandey days, Aamir wrote, "Happy 21st Ira! Can't believe you got there so fast! You will always remain 6 for me! Love you. Papa."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

Ira is the second child of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta. The couple got divorced in 2002. They also have a son, Junaid.

On the work front, after the debacle of Thugs Aamir will be seen in Laal Singh Chadha happens to be an official Hindi remake of Hollywood star Tom Hanks' 'Forrest Gump'. 

Earlier, talking about the film, Aamir told PTI, "I have always loved 'Forrest Gump' as a script. It is a wonderful story about this character. It is a life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole family."

In the same interview, Aamir revealed that he would don a turban "for some part of the film". Aamir was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Thugs of Hindostan alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film, however, bombed at the Box Office. 

Tags:
Aamir khanIRAReena DuttaMangal Pandey
Next
Story

Will Smith brings own fun-loving Genie to new 'Aladdin'

Must Watch

PT2M51S

Former Army officers on PM Modi's INS Viraat charge