Aaradhya Bachchan And Abram Khan Perform Together At School Event; Fans Call Them Future Actors

Mumbai: The annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School turned into a star-studded affair as Aaradhya Bachchan and AbRam Khan performed together on stage, leaving fans awestruck. The adorable duo showcased their acting skills in a Christmas-themed play, where Aaradhya donned a charming red sweater, and AbRam looked dashing in a white sweater paired with a red muffler. Their performance has sparked a frenzy online, with fans hailing them as “future Bollywood stars.”



The moment was particularly nostalgic for many, as it reminded fans of the iconic on-screen chemistry between their superstar parents, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, in films like Mohabbatein, Devdas, Josh, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Seeing Aaradhya and AbRam share the stage felt like a heartwarming continuation of a legacy.

In the audience, proud parents Aishwarya and Shah Rukh were seen capturing every moment, cheering for their children like any doting parents would. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over how the children exuded confidence and grace, calling them “future actors” and envisioning their bright Bollywood debuts.

Next Gen of ShahRukhKhaniamsrk and AishwaryaRaiBachchan are getting ready. Some glimpse of amazing theatrical performance of AaradhyaBachchan and AbRamKhan together pic.twitter.comtAlpOOtHI8 — being_monika (MonikaBeing) December 192024

With both Aaradhya and AbRam carrying their parents’ star power and charisma, fans are already dreaming of the next generation of Bollywood royalty.

