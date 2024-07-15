Advertisement
AARADHYA BACHCHAN

Aaradhya Bachchan Schools Paps To Be 'Careful', Jets Off Twinning With Mom Aishwarya Rai - Watch

The Ambani family hosted a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 10:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Aaradhya Bachchan Schools Paps To Be 'Careful', Jets Off Twinning With Mom Aishwarya Rai - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After winding up the Ambani wedding celebrations, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were clicked last night at the Mumbai airport, jetting off in style. The mother-daughter duo were twinning in black and as usual, had photographers waiting to click them together. However, what caught attention this time was Aaradhya asking the paps to be 'careful' as they were busy taking their pictures. The video has gone viral on social media. 

The video has been shared by several paps on their accounts and fan pages. After Aaradhya asks them to be careful, Aishwarya can be seen saying 'take care' to them before showing their passports and tickets to the airport security. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Ambani Wedding Celebrations:

Aishwarya and Aaradhya were seen at the Shubh Vivah and Shubh Ashirwad ceremonies of Anant and Radhika on Friday and Saturday respectively. The mother-daughter duo got clicked together however, not with the rest of the Bachchan family, including Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Nikhil Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Nanda, and Agastya Nanda.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

The Ambani family hosted a 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13. For Shubh Aashirwad's look, bride Radhika wore a lehenga by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, who collaborated with artist Jayasri Burman to make this masterpiece for the bride.

 

