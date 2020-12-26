Aaradhya Bachchan's Christmas pic mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is 'all hearts'!

New Delhi: The Bachchans ushered in celebrations on Christmas eve and wished everyone on the auspicious festival. After Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan shared some amazing pictures, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a selfie with daughter Aaradhya too.

Aishwarya Rai posted a cutesy picture with daughter Aaradhya on Instagram. Ash wrote in the caption: MERRY CHRISTMAS AND ALL OUR LOVE ALWAYS

B-Towners such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt attended the annual Christmas lunch at the Kapoors, while many others celebrated the festival with family.

Christmas is a major festival for Christians across the globe but others too celebrate the special day with full gusto and spirit.

Lord Jesus Christ was born to Joseph and Mary in the city of Bethlehem on December 25. As mother Mary had to deliver the baby and no room was available, the Lord was born in a stable and soon the angles shared the news of the Lord's birth to the shepherd community.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all the readers!