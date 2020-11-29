हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Roy

'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy hospitalised after suffering brain stroke

Rahul Roy was shooting for film "LAC: Live The Battle" at Kargil. 

&#039;Aashiqui&#039; actor Rahul Roy hospitalised after suffering brain stroke
File Photo

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rahul Roy suffered brain stroke while shooting for a project in Kargil, and is currently hospitalised in Mumbai.

The actor, who shot to popularity in the 1990s, was shooting in Kargil for a project when he suffered the brain stroke. He was then rushed from Kargil to Srinagar and then to Mumbai where he is presently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital, according to a report by filminformation.com.

The 52-year-old actor is in the ICU and is reportedly responding well to the treatment.

He was shooting for film "LAC: Live The Battle" at Kargil which is being directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta.

It is being believed that the Extreme weather conditions caused the stroke

Rahul shot to fame with the Mahesh Bhatt-directed "Aashiqui" at the age of 22. He went on to work with the filmmaker on 1990s films like "Junoon" and "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee".

After laying low for some time, the actor joined the first season of the popular TV reality show "Bigg Boss" in 2006 and emerged as the winner.

Tags:
Rahul RoyBrain StrokeAashiqui
Next
Story

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress Divya Bhatnagar on ventilator; tests COVID-19 positive

  • 93,92,919Confirmed
  • 1,36,696Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,17,43,588Confirmed
  • 14,44,648Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT45M34S

Taal Thok Ke: BJP wants to get rid Hyderabad of Nizam culture, says Amit Shah