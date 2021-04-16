Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy tests corona positive, says 'how can I and my family get COVID without leaving the house?'

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood actor and Bigg Boss 1 winner Rahul Roy took to social media and informed his fans about testing coronavirus positive. In fact, not just him but his entire family too has tested positive. He shared his ordeal in a long post and asked a very important question.

Rahul Roy explained how he and his entire family got COVID-19, asking 'if it's possible to get the virus without even leaving the house?'.

He wrote in the caption: Quarantine Day 19. My Covid story

My Resident Floor was sealed on 27th March as a neighbour had got tested positive so as a precautionary measure we all were sealed within Flats for 14days. I and my family had to fly to Delhi on 11th April so we did RTPCR test from Metropolis Lab on 7th April only to receive the test reports on 10th April stating my whole family @romeersen and @priyankaroy_pia are Covid positive.

We had no symptoms at all, and we came to know that the same day BMC officials were doing testing for the whole society so we again did the Antigen test and we all were negative, and moments later again gave samples for RTPCR which went to Suburban Lab but the test report has still not been given to me.

BMC officials came made me and my family sign isolation forms, sanitised my home, the doctor called asking random questions of what my family business is into? Where is our office? Travel itineraries... haha don’t know what the connection was? Suggested me to get hospitalised to which I replied We have no symptoms so he said ok and suggested to make a chart of oxygen level and take medicines which I am doing since the time i came back post brain stroke from hospital.

I know covid is there but how did I and my family contract this virus without leaving the house, without meeting people or even without going for walks is a question I will never be answered to? My sister @priyankaroy_pia is a yogini and a breathing expert who practices ancient breathing techniques and did not leave the house since 3 months, and without any symptoms has been shown positive in the reports.

For now waiting for second 14 days quarantine to get over and redo my tests.

For all of you, wear your masks, wash your hands, stay clean. And I hope you do not contract the virus staying inside the house.

Hope to be back soon with negative reports.

Love you all

Rahul Roy

The actor is currently under quarantine at his Mumbai residence.

In the wake of the massive surge in COVID-19 cases pan India, restrictions and weekend lockdown has been imposed in several states. Maharashtra remains the worst affected by the pandemic and strict measures have been put in place to break the chain and control the virus.

Last year in November, Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his film "LAC: Live The Battle" in Kargil and was rushed back to Mumbai and admitted to Nanavati Hospital.