Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy to undergo angiography of brain and heart

Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy to undergo angiography of brain and heart

Mumbai: Ailing actor Rahul Roy will undergo angiography for brain and heart on Friday. The actor shared the news with fans on his verified Instagram account.

"21 Days in the hospital and now going for Angiography of the Brain and Heart. Took time out to thank all of you along with my sister @priyankaroy_pia. Love you all," Roy wrote on Friday.

The actor also shared a video where he can be seen sitting beside his sister Pia. While Roy fumbled while trying to speak a sentence, his sister Pia explained: "What he means is that please pray for my brother. We are going for an angiography of the brain and heart today. It will be all good. Keep your blessings and prayer with my brother and thank you everyone for loving us so much and giving your support. It is so nice to see how much you all love my brother and are constantly praying for his recovery. Thank you once again."

The 52-year-old actor is currently admitted to a private hospital in Mira Road. Roy, who was admitted to Nanavati Hospital earlier, was discharged in the morning of December 8 and admitted to the private hospital the same afternoon. 

Rahul Roy reportedly suffered a brain stroke while shooting for his film "LAC: Live The Battle" in Kargil in the last week of November and was rushed back to Mumbai and admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

 

