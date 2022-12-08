Aashiqui actress Anu Aggarwal was once mobbed by crowd at Marine Drive, says 'people banged my car, there was no driver...'

New Delhi: Model-actress Anu Aggarwal, who shot to fame with Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui in 1991 saw massive stardom with the superhit release that year. People were in awe of the new star and filmmakers queued to sign her in movies. She suffered a horrific near-fatal accident in the early 90s where her face was severely damaged and she was in a coma for weeks after the car crash. After surviving the accident, she accepted the spiritual side of life, far away from showbiz.

Anu said that when people saw her car they left their vehicles and ran towards hers at the traffic signal. She said that even though she had dark screens on the windows people recognised her car.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anu said, "They started banging my car, my windows shouting, 'Anu, Anu'. There was no driver, I was driving the car. I was thinking, 'They will break my car, pull me out.' I'm a fearless child, first time in my life I experienced fear. Thousands of people beating my car, screaming ‘Anu'. Unka haath mere pe pad jaata toh pata nahi kya hota mera. That kind of madness."

"I jumped out of the car from another door, ran towards a taxi, got into the taxi, and left the car there. I was going to the Taj for dinner, I had a meeting there. They said, 'What happened? Where's your car? I said, 'It's there, standing on Marine Drive'. Those days we didn't have cell phones. The people I was having a meeting with their driver went, picked up my car and dropped it at my home. It's like helplessness," she added.

The former actress also opened up on living her life like a monk.

"When I was a monk, we lived in -5 degree temperature. There was no geyser. I had only one bag with two sets of clothes and one sweater, I spent many years in these many clothes. Our first class used to be at 4:30 am and for that we had to wake up, take a bath, wash our clothes, hang them to dry. I used to wake up at 2:30 so I could finish all these tasks before that," she said.

"We would take showers in cold water, wash our clothes in cold water. For months, my hands and feet were frozen. There was one woolen cap I would wear because I was bald. But after all that, the entire day used to be very peaceful," she said.