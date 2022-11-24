topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
ESHA GUPTA

Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta BREAKS boldness meter, poses HOT in a shimmery plunging neckline gown - In Pics

Esha Gupta Hot Photoshoot: Her social media feed is a delight for followers as she keeps it hot and happening with amazing photos, luxe vacations and workout posts. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 12:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta BREAKS boldness meter, poses HOT in a shimmery plunging neckline gown - In Pics

New Delhi: Actress Esha Gupta has an hourglass figure to die for! She surely works out well and follows a healthy lifestyle to look the way she does. An avid Instagrammer, Esha recently dropped some hot pictures from her latest photoshoot in a shimmery bodycon dress with a deep plunging neckline. And needless to say, she is breaking the boldness meter yet again!

Aashram 3 actress shared her photoshoot in a silver shimmery body-hugging gown from Al Maha Island. Some of her celeb friends and many fans couldn't stop from appreciating her look and dropped some cool comments. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

Her social media feed is a delight for followers as she keeps it hot and happening with amazing photos, luxe vacations and workout posts. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta)

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last year seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.  

Esha Gupta was last seen in Aashram Season 3 with Bobby Deol.

 

Live Tv

Esha GuptaEsha Gupta hot picsEsha Gupta Instagramesha gupta newsEsha Gupta trolledEsha Gupta photosEsha Gupta photoshootEsha Gupta picsaashram 3 actress

Trending news

DNA Video
Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Watch 'New York Dreams' of this Gujrati Village!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the conspiracy of terrorist infiltration in winters
DNA Video
DNA: When the first female president was elected in Liberia in 2005
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of NASA's 'Deep Space' mission
DNA Video
DNA: A village in Gujarat where everyone wants to go to America
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why did the iPhone makers get angry in China?
DNA Video
DNA: When the computer-animated film Toy Story was released in 1995
DNA Video
DNA : Heavy devastation due to earthquake in Indonesia
DNA Video
DNA : How Bajwa Dhan Kuber in poor Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA : Understand the signs of Army's statement on PoK