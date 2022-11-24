Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta BREAKS boldness meter, poses HOT in a shimmery plunging neckline gown - In Pics

New Delhi: Actress Esha Gupta has an hourglass figure to die for! She surely works out well and follows a healthy lifestyle to look the way she does. An avid Instagrammer, Esha recently dropped some hot pictures from her latest photoshoot in a shimmery bodycon dress with a deep plunging neckline. And needless to say, she is breaking the boldness meter yet again!

Aashram 3 actress shared her photoshoot in a silver shimmery body-hugging gown from Al Maha Island. Some of her celeb friends and many fans couldn't stop from appreciating her look and dropped some cool comments. Take a look here:

Her social media feed is a delight for followers as she keeps it hot and happening with amazing photos, luxe vacations and workout posts.

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last year seen as a police officer in the web series 'REJCTX2'. She was seen along with Mallika Sherawat and Gautam Rode in the thriller series Nakaab recently. It has been directed by Soumik Sen. The actress featured in One Day: Justice Delivered and has 'Hera Pheri 3' in the pipeline.

Esha Gupta was last seen in Aashram Season 3 with Bobby Deol.